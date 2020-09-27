There’s something about autumn. Even the words we associate with the season hold a special magic: Cornucopia, harvest moon, crisp apples, cool breezes, pumpkin spice, cozy nights.
A visit to an apple orchard is an annual ritual for many families. Orchards will often let you pick apples and pumpkins for purchase. Corn mazes, retail stores and other family activities can be found as well.
Here is a selection of orchards, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and farms within a 90-minute drive of Dubuque, the perfect amount of time to travel for an afternoon autumnal excursion.
Since events are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, check online or call ahead of your visit to verify hours and activities.
Iowa
Allen’s Orchard, 5801 N. 10th St., Marion
Distance from Dubuque: 67 minutes.
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Check website for announcement on weekday hours.
End of season: Typically before Thanksgiving.
What you should know: U-pick is available.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: Masks are required in the apple store.
Czipar’s Orchard, 8610 U.S. 52 S, Dubuque
Distance from Dubuque: 12 minutes.
Hours: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
End of season: Typically around Thanksgiving.
What you should know: There is a retail store. An apple festival will take place today until 5 p.m.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: None.
More information: www.facebook.com/cziparsorchard or 563-582-7476.
Gravert’s Apple Basket Orchard, 5457 U.S. 52, Sabula.
Distance from Dubuque: 52 minutes.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through October. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through November.
End of season: Sunday, Dec. 6.
What you should know: U-pick is available. Animals are on-site to pet.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: Social distancing should be practiced at the check-out lines, and masks must be worn for check-out. Sanitizer is available at the front of the line and at the check-out.
More information: www.gravertorchard.com or 563-687-2298.
Sherman’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze, 412 S. Wayne St., Manchester
Distance from Dubuque: 51 minutes.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday or by appointment.
End of season: Saturday, Oct. 31.
What you should know: There is a play area with a wooden train, a pirate ship, a play house, tire swings and photo opportunities. No pets or smoking are allowed on the premises.
Admission: Free to enter pumpkin farm. The corn maze is $5; ages 4 and younger are free.
COVID-19 policies: Masks are optional. A hand-washing station and hand sanitizer are available. Social distancing is recommended.
More information: www.facebook.com/ShermansPumpkinFarm or 563-920-2732.
Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, 4823 Dingleberry Road NE, Iowa City
Distance from Dubuque: 84 minutes.
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
End of season: Closed in January.
What you should know: On site are Rapid Creek Cidery restaurant and event space, Wilson’s Smokehouse and Wilson’s Bakery. U-pick is available. Thursday night Farm Sessions, with live music, take place from 6 to 8.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: www.wilsonsorchard.com/about/health-safety for complete policies and procedures.
More information:
www.wilsonsorchard.com or 319-354-5651.
Wisconsin
Munchkey Apples, 175 Drammen Valley Road, Mount Horeb
Distance from Dubuque: 63 minutes.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
End of season: Sunday, Nov. 1.
What you should know: Fifteen apple varieties on 8,700 trees are available to pick, with pre-picked also available. There also is a bakery, cider doughnuts, Angus beef, alpaca items, French wine, hard cider and honey in the retail store. Farm animals — including cows, calves, goats, donkeys and horses — can be seen. Linstroth’s Valley View Farm is located next door, with pumpkins and fall produce.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: Masks are mandatory.
Vesperman Farms, 8149 Stage Road, Lancaster
Distance from Dubuque: 35 minutes.
Hours: 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
End of season: Sunday, Nov. 1.
What you should know: Activities include hay wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, a five-acre corn maze, a corn maze for kids, a zip line, duck races, a petting zoo, farm animals, a tire mountain, a corn box, large-size lawn games and kiddie train rides. Food and beverages — including apple cider donuts, kettle corn, caramel apples, ice cream, burgers, brats, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, hot chocolate, apple cider and soft drinks — are available for purchase.
Admission: $9.50 for ages 5 and older. Free for ages younger than 4. Season passes are available for $25.
COVID-19 policies: The grounds are expansive, so people can remain socially distant. Curbside pickup is available for fall treats.
More information: www.vespermanfarms.com, www.facebook.com/VespermanFarms or 608-723-2712.
Sunrise Orchards, 43480 State Highway 171, Gays Mills
Distance from Dubuque: 83 minutes.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday through Oct. 31; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Dec. 18. Senior shopping is available from 8 to 9 a.m. daily.
End of season: Friday, Dec. 18.
What you should know: This third-generation family farm is located on 225 acres along the bluffs of rural southwest Wisconsin. The farm produces 125,000 bushels of apples annually. The retail store boasts 21 apple varieties, apple cider donuts, apple cider, specialty foods and gifts. Pets are welcome to walk with their owners through Sunrise Memorial Dog Walk Park. Drive-up service is available on weekends through Oct. 25. Home delivery is available through Oct. 19.
Admission: Free.
COVID policies: Masks required inside Sunrise Orchards and at the apple mall for shopping.
More information: www.sunriseapples.com, www.face.com/SunriseAppleOrchards or 608-735-4645.
Illinois
Dittmar Farms and Orchard, 256 S. Grebner Road, Elizabeth
Distance from Dubuque: 40 minutes.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays.
End of season: Sunday, Nov. 1.
What you should know: U-pick is available for pumpkins, apples and raspberries. There also are hayrides, a corn maze, a gourd launcher, a petting zoo, U-drive tractors and more. Live music can be heard most weekends.
Admission: September is free. The cost is $5 in October. There is an additional charge for U-drive tractors and the gourd launcher.
COVID-19 policies: Masks are required for the hayride and U-drive tractors. Everything else is at the visitor’s discretion. Orchard employees will be practicing social distancing.
More information: Visit www.dittmarfarms.com, www.facebook.com/DittmarFarmsandOrchard or 815-858-3413.
Orchard Landing, 6629 W. Beaty Hollow Road, Hanover
Distance from Dubuque: 43 minutes.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
End of season: Mid to late November.
What you should know: A new retail store is located along a grass airstrip, where there often are planes to see. Cider making events take place throughout the season. On Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, artists will display and sell their arts and crafts.
Admission: Free.
COVID-19 policies: Masks are required in the store. Social distancing is appreciated.
More information: www.orchardlandingfarm.com, www.facebook.com/orchardlanding or 815-281-0773.