“THE ASSISTANT”
Rated R for some language. 85 minutes. ★★★★
It’s the specificity that devastates in Kitty Green’s starkly damning quotidian drama “The Assistant.” It’s in the quiet efficiency with which our unnamed protagonist (credited as “Jane,” played by Julia Garner) speaks and moves as she performs her menial yet seemingly crucial duties in a job we will come to discover is both harrowing and highly prized.
“The Assistant” is the first post-Weinstein film explicitly about Harvey Weinstein, and it is a potent fable that both unearths and indicts the systems that kept Weinstein, and men like him, in power for so long.
For those who spent time in the Hollywood assistant trenches, “The Assistant” might hit like an arrow to the heart. There’s a deep sense of familiarity to be found in the rhythms and language of this world, as well as an understanding that Jane has had the word “no” groomed out of her vocabulary.
Her boss calls to verbally abuse her and she immediately drafts an apology email, thanking him for the career opportunity, guided by her male peers, the first (Jon Orsini) and second (Noah Robbins) assistants.
The utterly spare style with which Green approaches the story speaks to her skill marrying form and content, and her script does its talking in the moments of silence, the glances and knowing looks. At once austere and daring, “The Assistant” might be the first cinematic shot across the bow at Weinstein, taking the structures that supported his crimes down with him.
Other releases
“2020 Oscar Shorts”: A survey of short films nominated for this year’s Academy Awards. Animated (1:25); live action (1:44); documentary: (2:40) (NR)
“Coda”: A celebrated pianist in the twilight of his career gets a new lease on life thanks to a female music critic several years his junior. With Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Drew Davis, Catherine St. Laurent, Paul Van Dyck. Written by Louis Godbout. Directed by Claude Lalonde. (1:37) NR.
“Gretel & Hansel”: A young girl and her little brother find terror in the deep woods in this reimagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. With Sophia Lillis, Samuel Leakey, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Krige. Written by Rob Hayes. Directed by Oz Perkins. (1:27) PG-13.
“Heavy Water”: Big-wave surfer Nathan Fletcher explores the evolution of his sport in this documentary. Written and directed by Michael Oblowitz. (1:24) NR.
“The Rhythm Section”: A woman seeks vengeance against those who plotted the plane crash that killed her family. With Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown. Written by Mark Burnell. Directed by Reed Morano. (1:47) R.
“The Traitor”: Fact-based drama about a made man turned informant whose testimony dealt a serious blow to the Sicilian mafia in the early 1980s. With Pierfrancesco Favino, Fausto Russo Alesi. Written by Marco Bellocchio, Valia Santella, Ludovica Rampoldi. Directed by Bellocchio. In Italian, Sicilian, Portuguese, English with English subtitles. (2:25) R.
“The Wonderland”: A shy sixth-grader meets an alchemist and his assistant who take her on a fantastical journey in this anime tale. With the voices of Mayu Matsuoka, Masachika Ichimura. Written by Miho Maruo; based on the novel by Sachiko Kashiwaba. Directed by Keiichi Hara. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:56) NR.