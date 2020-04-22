Broccoli and Pea Soup quick and easy

Want to try something a little different? This Broccoli and Pea Soup dish is super easy to make.
Here are the directions:
Sauté 1 chopped onion and 2 cloves of chopped garlic in a pan.
Add 2 heads of broccoli chopped in florets (frozen works, too), 4 cups of Zoup! Veggie Broth and bring to boil.
Reduce to simmer for 30 minutes, add 2 cups of frozen peas and cook until soft.
Let it cool slightly, then add it to the blender. Add 1/2 cup mint leaves, 2 cups spinach, plus salt and pepper to taste.
Blend until smooth and then stick your beautifully green soup in the fridge.
Garnish with your favorite toppings and serve it cold.