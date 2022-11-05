Life doesn’t always make sense. The most devout, most together of us see the innocent suffer and wonder why.
We see parents bury a child, see those that grasp prosper and see those whose suffering seems to make no sense.
We live in times of unprecedented wealth and convenience, yet we hurt, we harm ourselves, and we are not happy.
We have weapons that are more destructive and dangerous than anything imagined a hundred years ago.
We have not figured out how to live together. We live in the most prosperous country and time and have never been more divided, except for the time of a bloody civil war 150 years ago.
Do they make sense, these paradoxes? Has anyone really got a handle on it? Can we look around the bend and see paradise?
The answer to these questions is no. But we need not feel alone. A man steeped in the philosophy and faith of his time, with a reputation for great wisdom, asked the same questions more than 2,000 years ago. The man, the reputed author, was Solomon and the book was Ecclesiastes.
In the Old Testament, a writer asked these questions at its core: What sense does any of this make? What is the meaning of life? What is God’s plan for us, and why can I not figure it out?
He found all things to vanity, or to be ephemeral. So do many of us. He found a plan to the universe to be evasive — nothing under the sun made sense. That sounds familiar.
It contrasts with the more positive approach of much of Scripture, which describes a world where the righteous flourish and the wicked suffer, where what we do matters in the grand scheme of things, where the order of the world is predictable.
Solomon looked at the world around him and his life and to him it made no sense.
Perhaps he was a touch presumptuous. Perhaps he was expecting to understand what cannot be understood from our place on earth, bound by time and matter. He struggled, and at last could only encourage the reader to enjoy what little good there is while one has it.
Perhaps the whole point of this book is that we can be comforted that there is another to whom life doesn’t always make sense. Another to whom the wicked seem to prosper and the righteous suffer and who has trouble seeing a plan, a design in it all.
On our dark days we can read these 12 short chapters, appreciate the poetry and find a kindred spirit — one who knows that ultimately it will not make sense this side of the grave. We are not alone in our sorrows. We can be relieved of the burden of understanding it all.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
