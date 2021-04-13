The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place April 18-25. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “We Die Alone.”
Genre: Suspense/Thriller short.
Country: USA.
Run time: 24 minutes.
Director: Marc Cartwright.
Producers: Marc Cartwright and Baker Chase Powel.
Writer: Cassie Keet.
Online:www.wediealonefilm.com
Trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSrN0G2bxlk
Synopsis: A chance encounter dangerously intertwines the lives of three people with different perspectives on love.
Behind the scenes: Director Marc Cartwright got the idea for the movie while hiking in a park in Los Angeles, watching fellow hikers pass each other and either ignore each other or offer a courtesy smile.
“I began to think about interpersonal relationships and all of the missed connections that must occur by people not truly acknowledging the opportunities right in front of them,” he said.
Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock and his manner of infusing reality with a tragic twist, Cartwright decided to tell the story in the thriller genre.
“My goal was to make a film that not only takes people by surprise but also leaves them thinking about the ways in which they connect to others,” he said. “I want people to take a look at how they communicate with others when seeking meaningful connections.”
The film stars soap opera veteran and “True Blood” actress Ashley Jones, Baker Chase Powell (“Dolemite is My Name”) and Nickelodeon and Disney Channel staple Samantha Boscarino (“How to Rock,” “The Wizards of Waverly Place”).