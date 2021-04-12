If your birthday is today: Set goals, deadlines and plans, and draw on people who can offer information, assistance and emotional support. Don't give up when all that's required is discipline and dedication. Personal gain is within reach.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Say what's on your mind, and finish what you start. You can accomplish all you set out to do as long as you are direct and proactive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stop hesitating and start moving. Do your own thing and step into a leadership position. Be direct, reliable and efficient, and you will excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Check out your options, and investigate what you require to make a change that will boost your reputation, status or position. Don't sell yourself short or let anyone discourage you from following your heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Stick to your principles, plans and passion. Refuse to let anyone get in your way or take advantage of your kindness. Keep your expenses down, and be cautious regarding your physical and financial health.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop worrying about what others do or think. Embrace the people and the projects that give you the highest returns. Say what's on your mind, and be open about the way you feel. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take a moment to organize and strategize. You'll feel better if you have a solid plan in place. You may desire change, but a hasty move will lead to mistakes and regret.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Stay focused on what is important to you. Nurture relationships, and pay attention to what's going on around you. Put your energy behind what you envision. Strive to improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep your emotions controlled, and concentrate on making changes to improve your life. Don't spend money on items you don't need or waste energy on people who are taking advantage of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't waste time pondering over something or someone. Concentrate on what you can do to make your life better. Gather information, avoid extravagant people and strive for balance.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Proceed with caution. Refrain from getting into a spat with a friend, colleague or relative. Keep your opinions and plans to yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what you enjoy doing most and head in that direction. An optimistic attitude will encourage others to support your plans. Adapt the way you use your skills to suit trends.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You have more options than you realize. Look over your credentials and update your skills, and you'll find a way to make a lucrative change. Don't make excuses for yourself or others.
April 12