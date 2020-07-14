“The Fugitive,” 7 p.m. on AMC
Harrison Ford stars as a doctor who is wrongly convicted of murdering his wife (Sela Ward) in this hit action classic. While en route to the state penitentiary, he manages to escape and then works to prove his innocence.
“Star Trek,” 8 p.m. on TNT
A Romulan, Nero, travels through time searching for Ambassador Spock. Romulus is destroyed in the future and Nero holds Spock responsible. His vengeance brings him to the time of Kirk and Spock’s youth where they are still in Starfleet Academy.
“America’s Got Talent,” 7 p.m.
on NBC
The auditions conclude with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.