If your birthday is today: If you help, the rewards will surpass your expectations. Appreciate the little things in life. Put your energy into personal growth, fitness and health. Live life your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Observe, listen and be reasonable. Keep life simple, make positive changes at home and save for something important.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to consider how best to respond to what's happening around you. Be secretive regarding your plans.
Recommended for you
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your creativity lead the way. Presenting who you are and what you can do will attract attention. An opportunity to meet with someone who recognizes your talents is apparent.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your creative drive will push you above and beyond your dreams. But consider the logistics behind your plans. Avoid emotional spending.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) An unexpected change will limit your achievement. Look for an alternate route. Keeping up will require skill, precision and innovation.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You've got your mojo in high gear and are on the road to victory. Concentrate on what's most important to you. Learn from experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't make a faux pas because you are underprepared and overly confident. Pay attention to detail. Change will be necessary.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Plan to do things you enjoy. Attend a function that allows you to mix business with pleasure or to expand your circle of friends.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It's best to clear your calendar before you take on a new project. An unusual conversation will offer insight. Validate what you hear before passing it along.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Show off what you have to offer. Consider what and who moves you, then head in that direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Expect to face opposition at home and when dealing with partners. Refuse to let your emotions take control. Be direct.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Question your motives. Your heart must be in the right place to get the best results. An improvement at home will give you the space you need to take on a new project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.