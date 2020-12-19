St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., will host Christmas Eve services online and outdoors.
Livestream services will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, with links available at www.stlukesumcdbq.org. The Rev. Stephanie Schlimm will share the Christmas message, with music by Ann Duchow, violin; Heather Williams, voice; Charles Barland, organ; and David Patterson playing a tower chime prelude and postlude.
The church’s outdoor Christmas Eve Service of Carols and Candlelight will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at Washington Square, 700 Locust St. Those attending must wear a face covering, practice social distancing and bring a chair if needed. In the event of inclement weather, an announcement will be made at www.facebook.com/stlukesdubuque or www.stlukesumcdbq.org.
A tower chime prelude will be played at St. Luke’s and heard throughout the downtown community by Duchow prior to the 5 p.m. service. At 8, R.R.S. Stewart will play the tower chime.