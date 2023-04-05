by Eugenia Last
If your birthday is today: Refuse to let emotional matters take over your life. It's OK to dream, but when it comes to what matters most, a reserved attitude will help you find the most efficient way to get things done.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Anger will impact your performance. A change of plans shouldn't cost you financially. Efficiency will be the key to your success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Have a foolproof plan in place before you begin. Use your imagination to find an exciting way to attract interest, and everything else will fall into place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Keep an open mind, but refuse to believe everything you hear. Verify information. Spend time learning and preparing for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't look back. Now is not the time to let others take charge or beat you at your own game. Finish what you start.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for opportunities instead of piggybacking on someone else's good fortune. Think for yourself and follow your heart and dreams.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll discover valuable information if you listen and observe. Your ability to size up situations will turn whatever you do into something worthwhile.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Hide your feelings until you know how others will react. Don't start a feud that can influence a partnership. Get things right the first time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't hang back when embracing life and what it has to offer. Engage in conversations with someone close. Make changes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) It's OK to do things differently. Believing in your ability will convince others to do the same. Don't fold under pressure.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change is necessary if you want to protect your position. Put more thought into how you run your personal life. Pay attention to how you look and represent yourself to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Listen and you'll come across information that can help you avoid a mistake. Don't become someone's puppet. Hold on to your cash.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A solid investment will change your life. Join forces with someone who cares about things you care about. Love is on the rise. Move into the future with a glad heart.
