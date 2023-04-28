The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game”
Genre: Comedy-drama
Country: U.S.A.
Run time: 91 minutes.
Directors: The Bragg Brothers.
Writer: The Bragg Brothers.
Producers: Rob Pfaltzgraff, Lana Link, Stacey Parks, Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer.
Executive producers: Nick Reid and Roger C. Sharpe.
Trailer: tinyurl.com/PinballFilm
When to see it: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Grand Opera House; 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Theater.
Synopsis: The true story of Roger Sharpe, a GQ journalist and real-life pinball wizard, who helped overturn New York City’s 35-year ban on pinball in 1976.
Roger is an unsettled writer who finds solace and confidence in one thing he has mastered: pinball. When he learns the game is illegal, he joins forces with the Music and Amusement Association to overturn the ban.
Behind the scenes: “Pinball” is a JDIFF nominee for Best Feature.
Coming off his BAFTA nomination for “West Side Story,” and his Tony Award-nominated performance on Broadway in “Dear Evan Hansen,” Mike Faist shines as Roger Sharpe, the real-life journalist who brought pinball machines back to New York City.
Character actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul,” “Law and Order: SVU”) is present-day Roger, looking back on the ‘70s and how he achieved a lasting legacy as a world-class pinball player, historian, designer and the man responsible for legalizing the game in New York City more than 45 years ago.
Austin and Meredith Bragg, known collectively as The Bragg Brothers, have re-created an era that all of us who were alive then were mesmerized by. In the process, they’ve told a coming-of-age story about the value of taking chances and how commitment can be the most rewarding gamble of all.
In their director’s statement, The Bragg Brothers said, “Like a cross between Babe Ruth and Moses, Roger set pinball free.”
