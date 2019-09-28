All you need is love. The Beatles sang these words in their great anthem to love.
I deeply agree with this is message. But everything depends on what you mean by love.
Love as a feeling can change over time and fade away.
Love as a demand is something we cannot turn on like a faucet.
Love as a gift that arises from beyond ourselves, however, is entirely different.
All world religions teach in some form what is called The Greatest Commandment: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
This Love Command originated with the Jewish people, was received by Christians from Jesus and belongs to the central teachings in the Quran. Muslim leaders proposed the Love Command as the focus for interfaith reconciliation in the statement, A Common Word Between Us and You.
The practice of love and compassion is also central to many other religions.
The attitudes that allow us to love God above all things include gratitude and generosity. Because life is a precious gift that we receive without asking, our most authentic response is gratitude. We live in thankfulness for the beauty of this world and the gifts we receive from others.
Gratitude for the gift of life leads us to respond in generosity to others. Grateful hearts flow forth generously to care for the needs of other people and for creation.
The attitudes that allow us to love our neighbors as ourselves are humility and empathy. When we know that God is the source of all life, we are set free to trust in something greater than ourselves.
We realize we are not the center of the world. In humility we are free to pay attention to the needs and suffering of those around us. Empathy is the capacity to take seriously the challenges others face and share their burdens.
Our society is searching today for answers to serious questions. There are many voices claiming to have the truth. The contest between competing truths threatens to tear communities apart.
According to the world religions, there is only one greatest truth that can deliver us from fear, anxiety and division. That truth is love. Other truth claims must yield to the pure gift of Sacred Love.
Love is the greatest of all truths. As taught by the great religions, love is the only truth that can set us free for gratitude and generosity, humility and empathy. God is love (1 John 4:8). This love flows through us to others.