If your birthday is today: Eliminate what you no longer need in your life to make room for what you want to accomplish. Give yourself the freedom to turn negatives into positives. Focus on what will bring you joy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't miss out because you are too scared to make a move. Follow your heart. You have the discipline to reach your goal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.