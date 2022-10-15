If your birthday is today: Eliminate what you no longer need in your life to make room for what you want to accomplish. Give yourself the freedom to turn negatives into positives. Focus on what will bring you joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't miss out because you are too scared to make a move. Follow your heart. You have the discipline to reach your goal.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Taking care of lingering matters will put your mind at ease. Waiting for someone to make a move will be a waste of time. Concentrate on what's important to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Surround yourself with experts and those you can count on to help. You'll notice little things you can do to improve connections.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotions will surface. Treat others respectfully. Fair play and a willingness to work in unison with others will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Consider what works for you. If you make a move because someone else does, it will set you back. Step up and say what you think.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Remain calm, regardless of what's happening around you. Keep things in perspective and avoid anyone putting pressure on you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Your enthusiasm will rub off on others. Share your thoughts, and you'll get the help you need. Don't let an uneducated opinion dismantle your plans. Follow your heart.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A change of scenery will empower you. Take a moment to regroup before you make a move. Look out for yourself first.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Put your head down and keep working toward your objective. Offer positive input and see who aligns with you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotions will surface and confusion will arise if you aren't willing to look at situations realistically. Don't overreact or leave anything to chance. Be proactive and well-informed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll get a sense of how you can contribute. Your input will help you gain respect. Sharing will bring positive results. Romance is encouraged.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Remain calm. Don't let your emotions cause you to reveal something you should keep to yourself. Be sensible at all times.
