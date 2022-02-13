Hardcover Fiction
1. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
2. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books
3. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine Books
8. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
9. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
10. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD
11. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
12. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont, St. Martin’s Press
13. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine Books
14. The School for Good Mothers, Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster
15. The Paris Bookseller, Kerri Maher, Berkley
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
9. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, Imani Perry, Ecco
10. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
11. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
12. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
13. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
14. Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, Peter Schweizer, Harper
15. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside, Nick Offerman, Dutton
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
7. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
8. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage
6. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
7. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
9. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
10. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
11. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
12. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
13. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science That Will Transform Your Sex Life, Emily Nagoski, Ph.D., Simon & Schuster
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
4. Children of Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
8. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Last Wish, Andrzej Sapkowski, Orbit
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
3. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
4. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
5. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
6. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
7. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
8. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
9. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
10. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
13. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
14. Cornbread & Poppy, Matthew Cordell, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
Young Adult
1. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
2. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
3. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
5. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
6. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
7. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper
8. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Book
9. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
10. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
12. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
13. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
14. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
15. Here’s to Us, Becky Albertalli, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
Children’s Illustrated
1. Love You by Heart, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
2. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. Watercress, Andrea Wang, Jason Chin (Illus.), Neal Porter Books
7. Little Blue Truck’s Valentine, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
8. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
9. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. What Is Love?, Mac Barnett, Carson Ellis (Illus.), Chronicle Books
12. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
13. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
14. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Love from Madeline, Ludwig Bemelmans, Steven Salerno (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
7. The Princess in Black, Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Candlewick
8. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
9. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix