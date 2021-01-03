HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Ready Player Twon Ernest Cline, Ballantine
3. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
5. Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell, Knopf
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
9. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
11. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
12. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
13. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
14. Perestroika in Paris, Jane Smiley, Knopf
15. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris, Little, Brown
6. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
7. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
9. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow, Michael Yarvitz, Crown
10. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
11. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
12. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
13. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
14. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, et al., Ten Speed Press
15. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
4. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
5. The Queen's Gambit, Walter Tevis, Vintage
6. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
8. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. The Best American Short Stories 2020, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
13. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
14. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
15. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
2. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris, Penguin
3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
6. What Unites Us, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
7. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
8. Conversations with RBG, Jeffrey Rosen, Picador
9. Sapiens: A Graphic History: The Birth of Humankind (Vol. 1) Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. The Old Farmer's Almanac 2021, Old Farmer's Almanac
11. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
12. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
13. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
15. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
4. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
6. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. The Catcher in the Rye, J.D. Salinger, Little, Brown
9. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
10. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine