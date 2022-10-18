The cast of Wahlert Catholic High School’s “Little Women” is Madelyn Erickson as Amy (from lower left), Josie Wolbers as Jo, Aaron Kluesner as Mr. March, Alyssa Kirby as Marmee, Megan Hefel as Meg and Lucy Ward as Beth.
Site: R.C. and Celeste Wahlert Theater, Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St.
Cost: $8. Tickets are available online at www.onthestage.tickets/wahlert-catholic-high-school.
Synopsis
Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. Indecorous and headstrong, she’s determined that she’s going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters — Meg, Beth and Amy — grow up amid the turmoil of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women.
In a war-torn world defined by gender and class, the girls, with help from their beloved Marmee and Father, must negotiate their personal ambitions with society’s expectations.
Tidbits
The novel “Little Women” was written by Louisa May Alcott and was published in two volumes in 1868 and 1869. Written at the request of her publisher, she finished the book in less than three months.
While writing “Little Women,” Alcott wrote in her journal, “... I don’t enjoy this sort of thing. Never liked girls or knew many, except for my sisters. But our queer plays and experiences may prove interesting, though I doubt it.” Despite her misgivings, “Little Women” was an immediate success, and has been touted as presenting the first fictional portrait of the “All-American girl.”
“Little Women” endures more than 150 years after it was published. Through the years, there have been six movies, two animated series, 13 television shows, a play and a musical on Broadway, a ballet and an opera based on the novel.
Two sequels followed “Little Women”: “Little Men” in 1871, and “Jo’s Boys” in 1886. Both novels follow the lives of Jo March and her family, and have seen several screen and stage adaptations.
