10182022-cur-littlewomencast

The cast of Wahlert Catholic High School’s “Little Women” is Madelyn Erickson as Amy (from lower left), Josie Wolbers as Jo, Aaron Kluesner as Mr. March, Alyssa Kirby as Marmee, Megan Hefel as Meg and Lucy Ward as Beth.

 Contributed

Play: ”Little Women”

Performers: Wahlert Catholic High School.

Michelle London

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.