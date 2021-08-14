Have you ever encouraged someone by saying, “Hope you have a good day,” or “Hope you have a great birthday,” or “Hope you have a relaxing vacation”?
We say the word ‘hope’ but what does that actually mean?
Do you remember Hesiod’s story in Greek mythology about Pandora’s box? Curiosity led a wife to open her husband’s box. Out of the box escaped sickness and death. Only one thing was left behind in the box — hope.
Variations of this myth are found in later history. The message is that there are unforeseen problems in life but what remains throughout is hope to get through the problems or situations we find ourselves in.
Several aspects of hope emerge from this myth. Sometimes we face situations that are overwhelming for us. How do we respond? When we take time to ponder and reflect what is happening, things do tend to make sense.
I met a family — parents and three children — who fled to the United States from an unsafe country. The woman was a professional healer who provided medical aid to both the army leaders and the rebels. She subsequently was threatened for helping others.
When she arrived in the States, not knowing the culture or the language, she was befriended by neighbors. With their assistance, she was able to continue her professional career, her husband procured a job and her children attended school.
Circumstances in our lives can lead us in directions unknown. She was able to achieve something she didn’t believe she could. Hope and faith sustained her.
A feeling of hope can give us a sense of meaning and purpose in life. Edith Eger experienced a traumatic event in her life when the Nazis in World War II brought her and her family to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
On the day they entered, her parents were sent to the gas chamber. At age 16 she survived with her sister. In her book, “The Choice: Embrace the Possible” (2017), she reflected on her experience, “... meaning and purpose can come from deep in the heart of what hurts us the most ...”
Remember the scriptural story of “doubting Thomas?” After Jesus had risen from the dead, he appeared to his followers. Some couldn’t believe Jesus was alive. Since Thomas was absent when Jesus came, he, too, didn’t believe Jesus was alive — unless he could see his wounds.
When Jesus came again, Thomas realized it truly was Jesus and uttered those well-remembered words, “My Lord and my God!” He seemingly had lost hope in seeing Jesus again.
Renewed in faith, Thomas later in life evangelized in other lands. It is said that Thomas was martyred in India after establishing a Christian community there. A direction in Thomas’ life reflected his hope and belief.
To live in hope is to not give up. Hope is to believe anything can happen. It is a gift that is life-changing and leads us to the seemingly impossible.