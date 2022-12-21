In 2016, Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes dislocated a shoulder after spilling to the ground while attempting to reach first base safely. The same year, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo hit the ground hard and suffered a back injury during a preseason game. Pro athletes take bad falls all the time — and resulting injuries often bench them for multiple games.
Older folks are also likely to take a fall. Around 36 million falls are reported among older adults each year. Twenty percent cause an injury, such as a broken bone or head trauma, and result in more than 32,000 deaths. That’s why it is important to do everything possible to avoid falling: practicing balance-enhancing and strength-building exercises; using a cane or walker, if necessary; and making sure your home isn’t slip-and-fall-central — no easy-to-slide area rugs, a nonslip mat in the shower or tub. You can even learn how to fall safely by taking a learn-to-fall class. Also, talk to your doc about medicines that may make you dizzy to see if there are alternatives.
Speaking of medicines that contribute to falls: Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that taking low-dose aspirin daily causes increased falls in folks around the age of 74. The researchers said, “Those receiving aspirin experienced a greater number of serious falls, either single or multiple, which required hospital presentation, with or without accompanying fracture.”
So, if you take aspirin daily, talk to your doc about protecting yourself from falls, and Google “CDC Check for Safety” to get more fall-proofing tips.
Roizen is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.
