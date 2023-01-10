If your birthday is today: You may crave change this year, but put a budget in place. Selling off things you don't need will help. Concentrate on spending time with someone who brings out the best in you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) An unexpected gift or gain will also cause concern. Don't lose sight of your long-term goal or what you need to do to reach it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Channel your energy into home improvement. Love and romance are favored. Share your feelings with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Step outside your comfort zone and address issues that concern you. The difference you make by speaking out will put you in a position to advance.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Update your resume to reflect what you enjoy doing most. Happiness is the result of doing what's best for you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Ask direct questions. Don't let a change someone makes cost you. Distance yourself from unsafe situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Spring past the competition; you'll gain respect and the assistance you require to bring about positive change. Don't say yes to someone without doing your research.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Take care of details and avoid falling behind. Problems concerning authority, government agencies and institutions will surface if you neglect to do your part. Don't fear change.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A change in routine will affect your physical well-being. Don't overdo it. Adopt a playful attitude and don't be afraid to lend a helping hand.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Resentment will hold you back. Replace criticism and negativity with a positive spin. Work alongside those who like to experiment.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Live up to your promises. Check the cost before signing up for something time-consuming. Rethink your strategy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Look at every angle when making decisions that could affect your reputation or position. Choose a healthy lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take the path that makes you proud and encourages you to persuade others to contribute to your success. A kind word or compliment will lift someone's spirits.
