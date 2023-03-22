Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: A ruthless approach to getting your house in order will be comforting once you get moving. Give away items that can benefit someone in need. Strive for financial security.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy where it counts. Plan your strategy to avoid surprises. A change in how you handle money will increase your options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look inward and consider the changes you want. A secretive approach will help ward off any interference and give you time to investigate the possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Connect with people who can offer as much as you can. Be precise about your needs and be ready to move on if you can't agree.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Avoid conflict. Take time to decide what you want before you let others pressure you. Personal growth will lead to financial gain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Talks, lectures and new beginnings are apparent. Refuse to let someone dominate your time. Move in a direction that offers hope.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A change of scenery is encouraged. Physical improvements or rethinking the way forward will bring you closer to feeling happy and content. A kind word will be welcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be precise about what you want. Handle a proposal that comes from the heart with sensitivity. Articulate what you are willing to do to keep the peace and make things happen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Make security your top priority. Protect against unwanted change or others trying to monopolize your time. Someone looking for an excuse will pretend to misconstrue you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Put distress or anger aside. Look at the bright side of your situation, and you'll discover how to get what you desire.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Too much of anything will weigh you down. Discard what you no longer need. Adopt a budget that helps you maintain the status quo.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Keep an open mind, but don't give in to pressure. Go about your business. The less friction there is, the easier it is to get things done.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Misinformation will disrupt your life. Confirm any information about your residence, living arrangements or relationships.
March 22
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
