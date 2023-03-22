If your birthday is today: A ruthless approach to getting your house in order will be comforting once you get moving. Give away items that can benefit someone in need. Strive for financial security.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy where it counts. Plan your strategy to avoid surprises. A change in how you handle money will increase your options.

