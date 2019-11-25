If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection. 6-9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. A free salsa dance lesson with instructor Adam Kieffer, followed by dancing. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a partner or come solo. Details: www.adamsdanceconnection.com.
Friday, Nov. 29
Catch the Train in Galena opening reception. 5-7 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St. A family holiday celebration of model trains, this opening reception will give attendees the opportunity to meet railway enthusiasts Philip and Terri Jackman as they display their N Scale trains. There will be displays with towns, cities, deserts and canyons, and up to three trains running at a time. Details: 512-971-2289 and www.galenacenterforthearts.com.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Festival of Trees. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Warren (Ill.) Community Building, 110 W. Main St. The first day of the annual show, which will continue through Sunday, Jan. 5. Stroll through the historic community building where 50 uniquely decorated Christmas trees, decorated by organizations, churches, school children and individuals, are on display. Details: 815-858-4211 and tinyurl.com/vdvla93.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Annual St. Nick Day & Cookie Walk. 9-11 a.m., Kalmes Restaurant, 100 N. Main St., Saint Donatus, Iowa. Come meet a traditional St. Nicholas, an icon during the Luxembourg holiday season. Cookies and other treats will be available for purchase.