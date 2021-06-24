If your birthday is today: Take on challenges with intelligence and creativity. Making a grand presentation out of everything you do will add a positive flavor that appeals to upbeat individuals. Aim to please.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) You'll attract a lot of attention if you pursue an innovative professional path. Keep your emotions out of the workplace. Do what's right, and you will succeed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone isn't honest about a legal, financial or health issue. Request transparency from anyone who might be withholding information. Focus on maintaining stability.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Express your feelings, and you'll find common ground with someone who interests you. Listen and find out all you can instead of yammering on about yourself. Put more energy into nutrition and overall health.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on what's essential, doable and will help you avoid an emotional spat with a friend or relative. Don't take on a task that will put you at risk. Use intelligence and common sense, and call on an expert.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Check out the possibility of changing your living arrangements to suit your budget or reflect what you want to pursue. Think outside the box.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to the reactions and responses you receive from partners and those close to you. Consider the best way to keep the peace without jeopardizing your plans. Do the work required to excel. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Go over the changes you want to make at home before you begin, and you'll spare yourself unnecessary hassle. Show a loved one what you plan to do to bring you closer together.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Concentrate on what's important to you. How you deal with authority figures, rules and regulations will determine how well you do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pay attention to what others are doing. Someone will try to undermine you if given a chance. Put more thought into the way you present who you are.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Refuse to let anyone push you into an emotional frenzy based on misinformation or assumptions. Trust in your ability to take control and get to the bottom of any situation you face.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Expand your search, and you'll discover what's required to reach your goal. Emotional spending on luxury items is discouraged. Pay attention to what's essential.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A discussion regarding sensitive issues will help you move forward. Put your energy behind the changes that will make your life less stressful and more in tune with what brings you joy.
