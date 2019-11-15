Since Sheryl Crow was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2006, the now 57-year-old has embraced a workout routine that led to recent headlines like, “Sheryl Crow’s Secret to Killer Arms.” Her favorite routine: “I have a rowing machine, and I knock out 20 to 45 minutes first thing in the morning. I enjoy burning through some of the mental steam that builds up, and I think exercise is really good for that.”
Clearly, Sheryl’s come up with a prescription that works for her physical and mental health, post cancer. In a new study published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, researchers from Penn State College of Medicine in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine say exercise should be prescribed for everyone during cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
That’s because exercise can ease fatigue, anxiety and depression; improve gait, balance and strength; increase blood flow; boost mood and energy; and even reduce nausea. It’s been shown to improve survival rates for breast, colon and prostate cancer, and it can help prevent secondary cancers.
The recommendation: Clear it with your surgeon/oncologist, then aim for 30 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise three times weekly and 20-30 minutes of resistance exercise twice weekly. For help, get a prescription for a physical therapist who specializes in cancer patients and can tailor a workout routine to your abilities. Also, see if your hospital has shared medical appointments for post-cancer exercise and work with your newfound buddies to stay cancer free.