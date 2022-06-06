“I’ve got a bone to pick with you” might be one of the most-used cliches on TV, showing up in “The Love Boat,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Veep,” to name a few. Well, when it comes to bones, I have one to pick with the increasing risk of osteoporosis in women over age 50. Almost 13% contend with full-blown brittle bones; 51% have low bone density. That sets them up for fractures, broken bones and loss of mobility. It’s important to take steps when you’re younger (and keep doing them!) to protect your bones: aerobic exercise five days a week; strength building two to three times weekly; 40 jumps on a hard surface daily, no sodas, lots of calcium- and magnesium-rich dark leafy greens, plantains, broccoli and nonfat dairy. Have a blood test to check vitamin D levels (most folks are deficient) and take recommended supplements.
While you’re thinking about protecting your senior years from health hazards — tune into this: A new study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports shows that hearing and vision impairment is independently associated with major cognition problems in older folks. Compared to people without auditory and visual impairments, folks with both have eight times the chance of cognition problems. It may result from decreased brain stimulation and consequential social disengagement and loneliness. Whatever the cause, don’t let decreasing sensory powers go unchecked. Hearing aids (less expensive and much better than just three years ago) and cataract surgery can transform your life and protect your brain.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
