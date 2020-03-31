“NCIS,” 7 p.m. on CBS
When Kasie and Jimmy are held hostage in a diner after a jewelry store robbery goes awry, they attempt to keep the other customers safe from the thieves.
“Empire,” 8 p.m. on Fox
As their wedding day arrives, Teri’s fears concerning Andre’s temper continue to surface. Meanwhile, Cookie finds a shocking discovery while digging into Bossy’s finances, which leads to a heated confrontation with Giselle.
“Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic,” 9 p.m. on NBC
As developments and massive global impacts continue to unfold around the pandemic, a team of the network’s correspondents is scheduled to provide crucial real-time information around what viewers need to know about the coronavirus..