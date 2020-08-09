After three weeks of all of us strictly quarantining, testing negative for COVID-19 and securing doctor’s approval, our South Bend, Ind., daughter traveled to our river home. As the pandemic hit, Bekah was diagnosed with cancer.
Strep throat? Flu? I know how to handle these. A life-threatening diagnoses for my grown-up daughter, however, threw me for a loop.
“It should have been me,” was my instant mothering reaction.
But Bekah made it clear. She wants props, not pity. First was surgery. In later weeks, her eight sibs and sibs-in-law respond with irreverent jokes, pirouetting hamster and cat videos and butt-kicking memes. She assures us her prognosis is very positive but sitting alone in that far-off cancer ward for hours with chemo dripping into her veins is lonely.
My husband retells his dad jokes and sends photos of his latest holey jorts for doing yardwork. His kindness and virtual hugs serve her best.
Bekah and I FaceTime post-surgery arm exercises. I send her lame gifts like Queasy drops, sheeny turquoise wigs and cancer coloring books with language so salty it would make a sailor blush. During family Zooms, she sips from a cup that says, “This is my chemo cup. When it’s over, I’m going to smash it to smithereens.”
I try to listen more, talk less.
She arrived last week with son Quin (17) and daughter Maddy (10) saluted by a full squad of fish flies. The following five days filled with jigsaw puzzling, binge watching “Indian Matchmaking,” concocting ice cream sundaes and naming fish flies.
First time away from home since mid-March, Maddy and Quin kayaked the backwaters. My husband escorted Quin, Bekah and her sister, Elizabeth (also quarantined and tested negative), on a sunset pontoon float along Catfish Creek, 9-Mile Island and the Ice Harbor.
Bekah conducted taste-testing of Little Debbie Banana Twin cakes, rating “filling,” “texture,” “overall taste” and “would you buy it again?” I made breakfasts of her favorite egg-stuffed avocados. “Eat more protein,” I mommed her. We feasted on Key Lime Pie. In solidarity, we streaked my hair “Punky Violet.” We tap-fitted across the kitchen tile.
Our son and his family made a distanced driveway visit. I chatted with Quin and Maddy about their mom’s cancer. We donned Bekah’s various wigs and dance-partied around the rumpus room singing, “I got that sunshine in my pocket/Got that good soul in my feet” with Elizabeth’s daughters, Elena (1), Josie (4) and Olivia (7).
Through it all, I banked every moment to savor later.
While I once sang it to goad my fuddy-duddy parents into chilling out, now it’s become our family theme song: “Sha la la la la la live for today/And don’t worry ‘bout tomorrow.”