Field goal kicks can get pretty mixed up: Take the 1972 attempt by the Miami Dolphins’ Garo Yepremian in a game against Washington. If he had succeeded, Miami would have finished the season 17-0 with a 17-0 victory. Instead, a blocked kick and bumbled ball turned into a touchdown and a subsequent win for Washington. And the Houston Oilers’ Al Del Greco ended his career in 2000 when his kick was blocked by the Ravens in a playoff game, and the Ravens’ special teams ran it for a touchdown and a spot in the Super Bowl (which they won).
As disastrous as those mix-ups were, sometimes you want to get your athletic endeavors mixed-up. Take aerobics and weight training: A study in the British Journal of Sports Medicine tracked 100,000 older adults for up to 10 years and found that combining moderate to vigorous aerobics for 30 minutes, five days a week, and weight training once or twice a week delivers a 41% reduction in your risk of dying prematurely. In contrast, weightlifting by itself reduces the risk by 9% — and reduces the risk of dying from cancer. Aerobics alone lowers the risk of death by 32%.
Those are important benefits — but you don’t need to stop there. If you mix in the benefits from stress reduction, improved nutrition, training your brain for speed, good dental care, and smart money management, which are explained in my book “The Great Age Reboot,” you can reengineer your body so that 90 is the new 40!
