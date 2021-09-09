Sorry, an error occurred.
“Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot,” by David Ryan.
David Ryan
River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host an event with author David Ryan at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.
Masks are encouraged.
Ryan is a dedicated hiker, wanderer and explorer who has written several outdoor books, as well as a blog about walking at www.gentleartofwandering.com.
His book, “Exploring Galena and Dubuque on Foot,” takes readers on scenic walking tours through historic neighborhoods. It includes five maps and more than 100 photographs.
