ANAMOSA, Iowa — As a student at Cascade High School, Shawn Carr took a theater production class not because he loved theater, but because he liked the instructor.
“Bob Davidshofer also taught business and law, and coached cross country,” Carr, 54, said. “I really liked him, and he taught this theater class. I really got into it and just fell in love with theater.”
After graduating in 1986, Carr became involved with community theater through Anamosa’s Starlighters II Theater.
“My first play with them was in 1987, and I did 12 shows in three years,” he said. “I met a lot of nice people, and directed a show in 1991.”
One of those people was Virginia Danielson.
“I’d done a lot of plays with her, and I told her a few years ago that we needed to do a show together where we could play mother and son,” he said. “She told me, ‘OK, you come up with it and we’ll do it.’ I told her I’d write one, and she laughed and said, ‘Sure, you go ahead and do that.’”
While the conversation was a half-joking, light-hearted one, Carr accepted the challenge. Although he and Danielson aren’t in the cast, his debut as a playwright, “Lost Memories” about a family dealing with a loved one’s dementia, opens tonight at Starlighters II studio stage, 200 E. Main St.
Carr is directing, with Janith Cratsenberg and B.J. Moeller serving as assistant directors.
“I haven’t dealt with a family member having dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Carr said. “But my mom, who ran Kalmes Supper Club 528 (in Cascade) had an employee who had Alzheimer’s. That’s what gave me the idea.”
Carr researched the subject, including meeting Teepa Snow, a dementia educator and founder of North Carolina-based Positive Approach to Care, an organization focused on assisting dementia patients and their families.
“After about three years of doing rewrites, I had something to offer (Starlighters) that was a good final project in 2019,” Carr said.
Starlighters’ board of directors passed on the play in 2019 and 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 productions were pushed to 2021. So Carr brought the play to the board again this year, but they passed once more.
“It was discouraging,” he said. “But I wanted the play to be at Starlighters because that was where I started and that was my theater home.”
Cratsenberg, of Anamosa, a retired speech, drama and English teacher who has been involved with Starlighters on and off since 1978, stepped in.
“I’ve known Shawn since he came into the theater as a teenager,” she said. “He had worked on the play so hard, and he had done his research. I said, ‘What if we do this, and don’t disrupt any other productions?’”
Carr said the subject matter might have put some people off.
“It’s a difficult subject,” he said. “But it’s not a sad or depressing play. It’s got hope and it’s very touching.”
Talk backs with dementia educators, including a representative from Positive Approach to Care, are scheduled after each performance, and there will be information tables in the theater lobby with educational material.
“Once it got out what we were doing, I couldn’t go anywhere without people telling me their stories,” Cratsenberg said. “I think it’s gotten much bigger than Shawn expected it to.”
She said every cast member has been touched by dementia, and each one of them brought an object that belonged to a loved one that was incorporated into the set.
“Shawn did an amazing job making a difficult subject very accessible,” Cratsenberg said. “He’s got humor, he’s got education, he’s got struggles. He took a serious subject and handled it beautifully.”
“Lost Memories,” will be presented on the Starlighters II Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6 and Aug. 12 and 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14.
