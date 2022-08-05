08052022-cur-lostmemoriescast

The cast of “Lost Memories” at Starlighters II Theater includes Nancy Collell (clockwise from top left), Robert Kurt, Kendall Siebels, Denise Cherry, Amy Wilcox, Kathleen Weiss and Damien Benedict.

 Contributed

ANAMOSA, Iowa — As a student at Cascade High School, Shawn Carr took a theater production class not because he loved theater, but because he liked the instructor.

“Bob Davidshofer also taught business and law, and coached cross country,” Carr, 54, said. “I really liked him, and he taught this theater class. I really got into it and just fell in love with theater.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.