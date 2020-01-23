MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St., will host several events this month and in February.
A youth workshop will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, for ages 9-18. The cost is $5.
An alcohol ink class, led by Pam Fetzner, has been rescheduled for 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 29 and March 21. The class is open to all skill levels, ages 16 and older. The cost is $30 and includes supplies.
The gallery also is seeking submissions for an upcoming exhibit, “Suffrage in America.” Commemorating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Maquoketa Art Experience will feature female artists from the Midwest in April and May. Those 16 and older can submit up to three pieces of artwork.
For more information or to register, call 563-652-9925 or visit www.maquoketa-art.org.