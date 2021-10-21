A reception for Clarke University visiting assistant professor of art Nate Ditzler will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
His exhibition, “Best Intentions,” is on display through Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Quigley Gallery on the Clarke University campus.
A native of Hawaii, Ditzler holds undergraduate degrees in art and cultural anthropology from University of Hawaii at Manoa. In 2016, he completed a Master of Fine Arts at West Virginia University.
His sculptures are featured in public collections, including The Hawaii State Foundation for Culture and the Arts, The Hawaii State Mayor’s Office for Culture and the Arts and the Flint Institute of Art, as well as private collections in the United States, Switzerland and Canada.
Ditzler came to Clarke University as a visiting professor of art and design in January 2021 and will join the faculty full-time as an assistant professor in fall 2022.
“Best Intentions” exhibits 14 sculptures by Ditzler. The works are fabricated using a combination of handmade and slip cast ceramic forms, supported with mixed media elements and modified found objects. The sculptures seek to bring lightheartedness to small moments in daily life.
Gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.