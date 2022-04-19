At the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, which kicks off Wednesday, April 20, and runs through Sunday, April 24, the Future Filmmakers and Student Spotlight categories are chock-full of kids and young adults who, to paraphrase iconic filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, “got hold of a camera and made a movie.”
Twenty-five films that were written, produced, directed, acted, shot and edited by young filmmakers will screen at this year’s festival.
Suburban Chicago-based MbM Studios, founded by Lisa Morgan, will be bringing a group of filmmakers who created 10 short movies at the studio’s film camp last summer.
Morgan’s son Trevor, now 35, enjoyed success as a young actor, landing leading and supporting roles in films like “The Sixth Sense,” “Jurassic Park III” and “The Patriot.” Now, he spends his time behind the camera directing and producing.
Morgan founded MbM Studios with her husband, Joe Borrasso, after the pair spent several years living in Los Angeles managing their son’s career.
After the studio had been open a few years, Morgan got the idea to start a film camp for kids. Trevor came into town, wrote the script and stayed to work with the 16 kids who had signed up.
“The kids were involved in every part of the film,” Morgan said. “From holding the boom to the script to the wardrobe, everything. They got to be creative and see what it was like behind the scenes.”
The camp has continued to grow in popularity, and Morgan has expanded her team of instructors.
“This is a relationship-based industry, so we bring in professionals,” she said. “The kids get to see what it’s like to brainstorm ideas and learn things like just because you have a roomful of creatives, nothing will happen if you don’t have a producer.”
Morgan is looking forward to giving her young filmmakers the full film festival experience.
“They get to see the culmination of their hard work,” she said.
Another film camp endeavor will have representation at the festival.
Thomas Farm Films, based in Aptos, Calif., will screen two short films: “High Road,” about a long-simmering Hatfield and McCoy-type family feud, and “Paradise,” a dystopian film about a future where water is more valuable than gold.
Josh Thomas and his wife, Kari, started the camp when their family farm suffered from drought and labor shortage issues.
Thomas, who had an undergrad degree in cinema, returned to school and got his master of fine arts. He would call on his children and their friends to play parts in many of his short film assignments.
“It was such a fun experience,” he said. “That’s how the film camp was born.”
The camp offers four week-long sessions, with three teams of campers in each session.
“We meet on Monday and by Friday, the whole thing is shot,” he said.
“Around the holidays, we hold a premiere and play a couple of blocks of films,” he said. We rent out a theater in Santa Cruz and show all the films for the kids and their families.”
Thomas, Kari and their children — Montgomery, 14; Henry, 12; and Emma, 10 — will be making the rounds of Midwest film festivals where their movies will be screening, including Dubuque. They also plan to stop in Memphis, Tenn., to visit daughter Lucy, 18, who is a student at Rhodes College.
“All of the kids at the film camp work tremendously hard and they love it,” Thomas said. “They’re part of a team and they’ve produced something they can be incredibly proud of.”
For the past seven years at Crestwood Elementary School in Madison, Wis., art teacher Luke Bassuener has taken his fourth- and fifth-grade students from conception to complete animated film in a semester, using a creation myth as the theme.
“I look for a couple of different myths from around the world,” he said.
The students choose the myth they want to work with, and this year’s choice was “Little Blood,” a minor figure in Mayan mythology that isn’t often told.
“The kids chose it for that reason,” he said. “We see a lot of storytelling of the Mayan hero twins, and Little Blood is their mother. So the kids were saying, ‘There’d be no hero twins without Little Blood, so we should tell that story.’”
The movie was broken down into storyboards and other art projects like printmaking. But just as the classes were getting ready to begin animating, the pandemic shut everything down.
“I couldn’t figure out a way to do it remotely,” Bassuener said. “So we finished it up the last month that they came back to school. I was blown away by how well they got back into the groove.”
Other teachers incorporated projects related to the film into their curriculum, from scriptwriting to music composition, resulting in a collaborative eight-minute film done from beginning to end by 100 9- to 11-year-olds.
One of the most rewarding parts for Bassuener was seeing how the kids added their touches to the project.
“Every single kid in fourth and fifth grade has their fingerprints on it somehow,” Bassuener said. “There are things they’ll sneak in like little video game references and slang that only fourth- and fifth-graders know. A few years ago, there was a character who dabbed his way off the screen.”
Bassuener will be teaching a free stop animation workshop during JDIFF Kids Day at Creative Adventure Lab, 210 Jones St., from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23.