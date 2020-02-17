If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Town & Gown Chamber Music Recital. 7 p.m., Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Jansen Music Hall. Faculty and students from Clarke University, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College, University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Wahlert Catholic High School will perform. Details: 563-588-6564.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Lunch & Learn: Homemade Pots. Noon-1 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Bring your lunch or purchase one on-site. Learn how everything from avocado skins to toilet paper rolls can be used to replace traditional seed starting trays. No registration required. Details:
Mediterranean Made Easy. 5:30-6:30 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, Francis Auditorium. Learn practical and easy recipes based on the heart-healthy and anti-inflammatory Mediterranean diet, including instant pot and make-ahead recipes. Details: www.mercyone.org.
Friday, Feb. 21
Know Your Community Story Time. 10-10:30 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Story time with library staff. Recommended for ages 6 and younger. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us.
“Rock of Ages” After-Party. 10 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Party with the cast members of the Grand Opera House’s “Rock of Ages” at the after-party. Details: 563-588-1305.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Whisper Room 101: Adobe Audition. 2-3 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn the basics of Adobe Audition software in the library’s Whisper Room. Registration required. For ages 18 and older. Details: 563-589-4225, ext. 246.
Mardi Gras Jazz Service and Luncheon. 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Upper Main Street Jazz/Swing Band will play a prelude at 10:30. with service at 10:45 and Cajun lunch at noon. Non-Cajun options also will be served. Details: www.stlukesumcdbq.com.