Tri-state area clergy profile: Father Ken Frisch

While Father Ken Frisch never had an
“ah-ah” spiritual moment while spending several years at Holy Name Seminary in Madison, Wis., the process led him to the priesthood.
“You get to a point where you have to say, ‘You know, I don’t know if there’s anything else I’d rather do,’” he said. “And there isn’t.”
Frisch, 67, who has one brother and six sisters, also played basketball and ran track in high school. He has a college degree in mathematics and taught high school math for a while as a priest.
“I’m naturally an introvert,” he said with a laugh. “And this role is not to be an introvert. But I still appreciate my quiet times.”
Here is a visit with Frisch:
Hometown/church: Two Wisconsin parishes — St. Francis de Sales, Hazel Green, and St. Joseph, Sinsinawa.
How long have you been a clergy leader? 41 years.
How long at present church? Six years.
Where else have you pastored? Beloit, Madison, Janesville, Highland and Montfort — all in Wisconsin.
How would you describe your preaching style?
I am brief. I trying to take the Scriptures of the day and apply it to people and their situation. Using examples that people can resonate with, I try to make a couple of points about the readings.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
Jeremiah. His willingness to continue on when things aren’t going his way because he realizes that he must continue to do what God calls him to do even when it would be easier to give up. I think a lot of people go through this, time and again in their lives.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
Ministry is all about being with people at the important times in their lives. When there are tragedies, the words may not come to me, but being present to them is what I can offer.
I think of a time when a 12-year-old accidentally shot his 9-year-old brother, left a note to Mom saying he was sorry, then shot himself. Being with the family, praying with them, assuring them that faith in God can endure even this, having the funeral — these are what I can offer in such times.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced?
I don’t always know how the words I share can touch people. When they come up to me afterwards and tell me that what I had said really spoke to them at the point in their lives, I know the Holy Spirit is at work.
The Spirit leads us to be of help to others. It’s not of our doing, but God working through us.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
It’s hard not to see God at work in our lives. God has a plan, each of us has a role in that plan, each of us has the talent/gifts to accomplish what we are called to do.
Prayer can help us see what we should be doing. When God seems far away, it’s not that God has distanced Himself from us, but that we have shut ourselves off from God.
It starts with God’s love for us. We need to return that love as well as sharing it with others. It’s the message of loving God and neighbor in Scripture that helps me see God at work in the world.