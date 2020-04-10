Make-A-Wish is finding ways to continue granting wishes, even amid a global pandemic.
On March 20, the organization launched “Messages of Hope,” with a goal of continuing to bring hope and joy to wish kids, despite more than 1,000 wishes nationwide and eight wishes through Make-A-Wish Iowa delayed due to the public and medical concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The effort aims to give the public “a quick, easy and meaningful way to build excitement and motivation for children with critical illnesses in anticipation of their wish coming true,” according to a press release.
Anyone can take part without needing to leave home by writing, recording or photographing a message of hope and encouragement for wish kids waiting for a wish and posting it through any social media channel with the tag @MakeAWishIowa and @MakeAWish, and the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting.
In addition, people can tag or challenge two or more friends when they share their message.
For more information, visit wish.org/messages-of-hope.