Hardcover fiction
1. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
3. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
4. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
5. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
7. The Last Chairlift, John Irving, Simon & Schuster
8. Lucy by the Sea, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
9. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
11. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
12. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
13. The Atlas Paradox, Olivie Blake, Tor
14. No Plan B, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
15. The Winners, Fredrik Backman, Atria
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
4. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
5. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir, Paul Newman, Knopf
6. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Maggie Haberman, Penguin Press
7. Inciting Joy: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
8. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
9. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
10. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Henry Holt and Co.
11. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
12. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
13. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
14. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
15. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
7. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
8. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
12. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
13. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
14. The Personal Librarian, Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley
15. Ugly Love, Colleen Hoover, Atria
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
5. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
6. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
7. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
8. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
9. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
10. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
11. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard, Vintage
12. How to Focus (Mindfulness Essentials #9), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
13. Happening, Annie Ernaux, Tanya Leslie (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
14. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Love Prescription: Seven Days to More Intimacy, Connection, and Joy, John Gottman, Ph.D, Julie Schwartz Gottman, Ph.D, Penguin Life
Mass market
1. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
5. The Silmarillion, J.R.R. Tolkien, Del Rey
6. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
7. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
8. The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien, Del Rey
9. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
10. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
4. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
5. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
6. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
8. Ghosts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
10. Swim Team, Johnnie Christmas, HarperAlley
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
14. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
Young adult
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Shea Ernshaw, Disney Press
5. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
6. A Scatter of Light, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
7. The Weight of Blood, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
8. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
9. Foul Lady Fortune, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
10. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
11. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
12. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
13. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
14. All Boys Aren’t Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, George M. Johnson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
15. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Children’s illustrated
1. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Creepy Crayon!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
4. The Crayons Trick or Treat, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Construction Site Gets a Fright!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle
8. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
9. Little Ghostie: Finger Puppet Book, Emily Dove (Illus.), Chronicle
10. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. Creepy Carrots!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. Boo! Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
7. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Chan Chau (Illus.), Scholastic
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
10. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
