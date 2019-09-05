Event: The Wichita Lineman — A Tribute to Glen Campbell, featuring Carl Acuff Jr.
Time/date: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Site: The Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $22 for adults in advance, $25 at the door; $13 for students in advance, $15 at the door. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center; by calling 563-652-9815; by visiting www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com; at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office; at Anderson Pharmacy in Preston, Iowa; and at the Bellevue (Iowa) Pharmacy.
Online: carlacuffjr.com
Tidbits
- Glen Campbell spent five decades entertaining audiences with songs such as, “Gentle on My Mind,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “The Wichita Lineman,” “Dreams of an Everyday Housewife,” “Galveston,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights.”
- Campbell released more than 70 albums. He sold 45 million records worldwide and accumulated 12 gold albums, four platinum albums and one double-platinum album. He placed 80 songs on the Billboard Country Chart, Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary Chart, of which 29 made the Top 10. Nine reached No. 1 on at least one of those charts.
- After his death in August 2017, fellow musician and entertainer Carl Acuff Jr., along with a notable group of musicians, decided to put together a tribute show.