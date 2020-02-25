Event: Howard Jones Acoustic Trio
Time/date: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $35, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office, or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.howardjones.com
Tidbits
- Howard Jones Acoustic Trio is a stripped-down trip through Jones’ 30-year music career.
- It features Jones on electric piano, Robin Boult on acoustic guitar and Nick Beggs on chapman stick.
- Electronic music pioneer Jones has been a presence on the international touring scene for the past three decades, playing live in a number of different configurations, including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up.
- Jones first appeared on the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers.
- His first two albums, “Human’s Lib” and “Dream Into Action,” were worldwide hits.
- “Human’s Lib” reached No. 1 in 1984 in the U.K. and featured the hits, “New Song” and “What is Love?”
- In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, “Dream Into Action,” which became a Top 10 platinum-selling album in the U.S. and featured, “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life In One Day,” “No One is to Blame” and “Like to Get to Know You Well.”
- Jones has sold more than 8 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world.
- He recently performed on NBC’s top-rated morning and nighttime shows “Today” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” respectively