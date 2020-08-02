Here’s a front porch that’s practically made for long afternoons.
Imagine taking a glass of lemonade out here and just enjoying the day.
For dinner, head over to the island kitchen to prepare a yummy meal.
Looking for more outdoor relaxation?
The great room opens to the rear porch for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Check out the generous walk-in closet in the master suite.
To build this home, you can order a complete set of construction documents by calling toll-free at 866-228-0193 or visiting www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week. Enter the design number to locate the plan and view more images and details.
At www.eplans.com/collection/house-of-the-week, you can view previously featured plans, browse other specialty collections, or use our search filters to help you find exactly what you want from more than 28,000 home designs. Most plans can be customized to suit your lifestyle.
Link to plan for digital features: www.eplans.com/plan/3952-square-feet-4-bedroom-4-00-bathroom-3-garage-farmhouse-country-traditional-sp269425