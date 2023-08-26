“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
Before Jesus said these words, there were events happening where he was not accepted by some for his preaching and ministry. As he instructed his followers to go out and do what he did, he warned them that they would not always be well-received and would be threatened. Not all will accept their message. The image in the passage is yoke. Those of us not raised in the rural life have seen pictures or heard about the yoke around the oxen shoulders as they plow the fields.
This is one of my favorite Scriptural passages. In fact, it has been my mantra on several occasions. There have been struggles and tough times in my life that I turn to the Scriptures and this one has been my guiding light. Dwelling on the scripture passage has given me hope, given me peace within.
Recommended for you
I’m sure there have been times in many lives that have not been easy; losing a loved one — a parent, sibling, child, friends, even a pet. Or someone may have lost a job, have medical issues, experienced a transition in life, such as moving to a new location, a job, or even trying to do something and not getting it right. Certainly, we all have lived through two-plus years of the pandemic personally as well as in the global world.
At The Lantern downtown there are immigrant families and individuals from 72 countries learning to adapt to American culture. They are here to learn English and prepare for the American citizenship test. They have left family, jobs, their country of origin, their ways of living to embrace a different way of life.
It is not easy. Some have left their country because of war. Some Ukrainians have left lest they be killed and Afghanis and Pakistanis had to leave lest they would be killed for helping the American military. Some have left their country due to economic reasons and an unstable government.
As we gather for the weekly two-hour tutoring, we take a break for tea time providing a snack and socializing with each other. We usually have an ice-breaker question to get acquainted with each other.
One week the question was “What do we do when we feel stress?” Stress can occur from physical ailments or emotional dilemmas. Are those not burdens we at times carry within? In a group of 16, responses differed as to how people deal with these occurrences. Some take a walk, some go to nature for relaxation, some contact a friend to talk, some meditate and others listen to music.
It is heartwarming to hear from the immigrants how much they appreciate the United States — the opportunities for education, jobs, friendly neighbors, helpful and supportive resources for them. A particular family is expecting a child and they were in need of baby clothes, bassinet, diapers, etc. A Dubuque benefactor supplied them with more than enough wished for. A burden turned into a blessing of hope and peace.
As reported on CBS news, an Afghan family had to flee from their home country when the Taliban threatened the father, a radio journalist, who reported on the Taliban’s human abuses. They had a choice: to stay and perhaps die or leave everything behind to find freedom and opportunity.
They fled hiding in homes of family and friends. After many years they received permission to go to America as refugees. (Does this remind us of Jesus and his family as they fled from Herod to Egypt?) Education was the catalyst that gave the family an opportunity for newness of life. Their burdens were eased by mentors, friends, neighbors, and volunteers who supported them.
When we receive support, our burdens aren’t as heavy. Moreso, when God is invited to walk with us, we see the silver lining in the clouds. We enter then into the peace and promise of hope we yearn for.