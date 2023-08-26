“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

Before Jesus said these words, there were events happening where he was not accepted by some for his preaching and ministry. As he instructed his followers to go out and do what he did, he warned them that they would not always be well-received and would be threatened. Not all will accept their message. The image in the passage is yoke. Those of us not raised in the rural life have seen pictures or heard about the yoke around the oxen shoulders as they plow the fields.

