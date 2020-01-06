As a college freshman, I’ve learned that the greatest key to success is not ability but rather adaptability. Change, whether in college, career or life, often is the greatest challenge with which one is faced.
I recently stumbled upon a unique, uplifting podcast known as, “The New Rules of Work,” which highlights how people choose careers has drastically changed for Gen-Z — my generation.
The podcast is hosted by Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of The Muse, a career platform that helps 6 million people every month research companies and careers. Inspired by her experiences as a political science major turned technological entrepreneur, Minshew crosses the workplace, interviewing prominent creative executives who have faced challenging changes in the career spaces.
“The New Rules of Work” podcast, much like Minshew’s 2017 book of the same name, provides authentic insights on how to navigate today’s transforming world of work.
After listening to episodes, two things are all too clear. First, “The New Rules of Work” is not just for those who are unsure of their career path. It is for anyone and everyone navigating today’s workplace.
Before listening to it, I thought there was little that would be relevant for me in a podcast about professionals who were facing challenges far greater than I would ever face. However, I learned crucial tidbits from every episode.
If the first 90 days of work are the vital to workplace long-term attachment, could the same principle be applied to college? If culture is the cornerstone of workplace creativity, isn’t that same principle the reason for university diversity? If the gig economy turns a job into valued work, does the same philosophy play out in choosing a major?
To be honest, I haven’t answered any of these questions yet, but each of them is what keeps my wheels turning through every new beginning. It helps me find the “why” in every endeavor undertaken.
An incredible point Minshew makes through the podcast and in her novel is how technology has blurred the lines between life at the job and life at home. Nowadays, work does not end at the job; work is an extension of the job that plays into finding meaning and purpose in life.
Smartphones have strengthened this connection. Therefore, it is increasingly important to not only be practical but also passionate about what you devote your life to. Careers are no longer ladders but rock-climbing walls filled with infinite paths to success, both interdisciplinary and malleable.
If you love new inspiration based on experienced insightfulness, perhaps on a drive home, while working out at the gym or even during work itself, “The New Rules of Work” is for you this new year.