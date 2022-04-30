Archbishop of Dubuque Michael O. Jackels has announced the following official ministry appointments, effective July 12 in Iowa:
Father Philip Thompson will retire from active ministry, having reached the retirement age, after serving as pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Cedar Rapids, pastoral coordinator for St. Pius and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Schools, Xavier High School and Xavier High School Foundation in Cedar Rapids and priest supervisor for PLC Marcia Reilly.
Father Jon Seda will be reassigned as pastor of St. Pius X Parish in Cedar Rapids and pastoral coordinator of St. Pius and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Schools in Cedar Rapids, as well as to assist with promoting vocations in the Cedar Rapids area, after serving as archdiocesan vocation director and chaplain of St. Stephen the Witness Student Center in Cedar Falls.
Father Nick March will be reassigned as pastor of St. Jude Parish in Cedar Rapids and pastoral coordinator of LaSalle Catholic School in Cedar Rapids after serving as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Anamosa and of the North Linn Catholic Cluster (St. Stephen Parish in Central City, St. John the Evangelist Parish in Coggon and St. Joseph Parish in Prairieburg).
Father Sean Smith will be reassigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Anamosa and the North Linn Catholic Cluster (St. Stephen Parish in Central City, St. John the Evangelist Parish in Coggon and St. Joseph Parish in Prairieburg) after serving as pastor of St. Ann-St. Joseph Parish in Harpers Ferry, Immaculate Conception Parish in Lansing, St. Joseph Parish in New Albin and Immaculate Conception Parish in Wexford.
Father Joseph Sevcik will be reassigned as pastor of St. Ann-St. Joseph Parish in Harpers Ferry, Immaculate Conception Parish in Lansing, St. Joseph Parish in New Albin and Immaculate Conception Parish in Wexford after serving as associate pastor of the Archangels Catholic Cluster (St. Patrick Parish in Britt, St. Patrick Parish in Buffalo Center, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Duncan, St. James Parish in Forest City, St. Boniface Parish in Garner and St. Patrick Parish in Lake Mills).
Father Dennis Miller will be reassigned as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Cedar Rapids, after serving as Pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bellevue, St. Catherine Parish in St. Catherine, St. Donatus Parish in St. Donatus, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Springbrook and pastoral coordinator of the Bellevue Area Consolidated School and Marquette High School in Bellevue.
Father G. Robert Gross will be reassigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bellevue, St. Catherine Parish in St. Catherine, St. Donatus Parish in St. Donatus, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Springbrook and pastoral coordinator of the Bellevue Area Consolidated School and Marquette High School in Bellevue after serving as pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Calmar, Our Lady of Seven Dolors Parish in Festina, St. Francis de Sales Parish in Ossian, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Spillville and pastoral coordinator of St. Teresa of Calcutta School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Faith Formation in Calmar.
Father Henry Huber will be reassigned as pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Calmar, Our Lady of Seven Dolors Parish in Festina, St. Francis de Sales Parish in Ossian, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Spillville and pastoral coordinator of St. Teresa of Calcutta School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Faith Formation in Calmar after serving two terms as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Gilbertville and St. Joseph Parish in Raymond and pastoral coordinator of Bosco System Catholic Schools in Gilbertville and Raymond.
Father Noah Diehm will be reassigned as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Gilbertville and St. Joseph Parish in Raymond and pastoral coordinator of Bosco System Catholic Schools in Gilbertville and Raymond after serving as pastor of the LaSalle Pastorate (St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balltown, Holy Cross Parish in Holy Cross, Holy Trinity Parish in Luxemburg, St. Joseph Parish in Rickardsville and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Sherrill) and pastoral coordinator of LaSalle Catholic Schools in Holy Cross.
Father Tyler Raymond will be reassigned as pastor of the LaSalle Pastorate (St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balltown, Holy Cross Parish in Holy Cross, Holy Trinity Parish in Luxemburg, St. Joseph Parish in Rickardsville and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Sherrill) and pastoral coordinator of LaSalle Catholic Schools in Holy Cross, as well as continuing the important ministry of providing a priest-presence at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, after serving as associate pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington).
Father Kevin Earleywine will be reassigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ackley and St. Patrick Parish in Hampton after serving as pastor of those two parishes along with the Community of Disciples Cluster (St. Mary Parish in Eldora and St. Mark Parish in Iowa Falls).
Father Rod Allers will be reassigned as pastor of the Community of Disciples Cluster (St. Mary Parish in Eldora and St. Mark Parish in Iowa Falls) after serving as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Key West and Holy Family Parish in New Melleray.
Monsignor Thomas Toale, in addition to his duties as vicar general and moderator of the Curia, will be re-assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Key West and Holy Family Parish in New Melleray after serving as pastor of St. Raphael Cathedral Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Dubuque.
Father Dennis Quint will be reassigned as pastor of St. Raphael Cathedral Parish and St. Patrick Parish in Dubuque and pastoral coordinator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque after serving two terms as pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington), pastoral coordinator of St. Francis Xavier School and Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville and dean of the Dyersville Deanery.
Father Christopher Podhajsky will be reassigned as pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington) and pastoral coordinator of St. Francis Xavier School and Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville after serving as pastor of St. Mary Parish in McGregor, St. Patrick Parish in Monona and St. Bridget Parish in Postville.
Father Martin Coolidge will be reassigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in McGregor, St. Patrick Parish in Monona and St. Bridget Parish in Postville after serving as associate pastor of St. Raphael Cathedral Parish and St. Patrick Parish and chaplain at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Father James Goerend will be reassigned as pastor of the Good Shepherd Cluster (St. Boniface Parish in Ionia, Holy Family Parish in New Hampton and Immaculate Conception Parish in North Washington) and pastoral coordinator of St. John School of Religion in New Hampton after serving as pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and pastoral coordinator of Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
Father Brian Dellaert, in addition to his Tribunal duties, will be reassigned as pastor of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque after serving as pastor of the Good Shepherd Cluster (St. Boniface Parish in Ionia, Holy Family Parish in New Hampton and Immaculate Conception Parish in North Washington), pastoral coordinator of St. John School of Religion in New Hampton and dean of the New Hampton Deanery.
With the departure of Father Donald Komboh, on loan from the Diocese of Jalingo in Nigeria, Father Ralph Davis will be reassigned as pastor of the St. Joseph the Worker Cluster (St. Peter Parish in Clermont, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Fayette, Immaculate Conception Parish in Sumner and Holy Name Parish in West Union) after serving as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Greene, Holy Name Parish in Rockford and St. Mary Parish in Roseville.
Father Frantz Augustin, on loan from the Diocese of Forte-Liberte in Haiti, will be reassigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Greene, Holy Name Parish in Rockford and St. Mary Parish in Roseville after serving as associate pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ackley, St. Patrick Parish in Hampton and the Community of Disciples Cluster (St. Mary Parish in Eldora and St. Mark Parish in Iowa Falls).
Father Philip Agyei, on loan from the Diocese of Konongo-Mampong in Ghana, will be reassigned as associate pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington), with residence in the Earlville rectory, after serving as associate pastor of Resurrection Parish in Dubuque.
Father Martin Obeng, on loan from the Diocese of Techiman in Ghana, will be reassigned as associate pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Key West and Holy Family Parish in New Melleray, with part-time duties in the Tribunal, after serving as associate pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington).
Father Gabriel Oduro Mensah, on loan from the Archdiocese of Cape Coast in Ghana, will be assigned as associate pastor of the Spires of Faith Cluster (St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, St. Joseph Parish in Earlville, St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Petersburg and St. Paul Parish in Worthington).
After Deacon Ben Valentine is ordained a priest, he will be assigned as associate pastor of the Archangels Catholic Cluster (St. Patrick Parish in Britt, St. Patrick Parish in Buffalo Center, St. Wenceslaus Parish in Duncan, St. James Parish in Forest City, St. Boniface Parish in Garner and St. Patrick Parish in Lake Mills).
Father Mark Murphy will be reassigned as archdiocesan vocation director and chaplain of St. Stephen the Witness Student Center in Cedar Falls after serving as pastor of St. Jude Parish in Cedar Rapids and pastoral coordinator of LaSalle Catholic School in Cedar Rapids.
Father Greg Bahl, in addition to his duties as director of the Archdiocesan Office of Worship, will be reassigned as chaplain at Mount Mercy University and Sacred Heart Convent in Cedar Rapids after serving as pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Cedar Rapids.
Father Gary Mayer, in addition to his present assignment, is assigned as pastoral coordinator of Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids and priest supervisor for PLC Marcia Reilly.
Father David O’Connor, in addition to his present assignment, is assigned as pastoral coordinator of the Xavier High School Foundation in Cedar Rapids.
Father Mark Osterhaus is assigned dean of the Dyersville Deanery, in addition to his present assignment.
Father Jerry Kopacek is assigned dean of the New Hampton Deanery, in addition to his present assignment.