During a recent evening at the Smokestack — a space recently assumed by Dubuque Area Arts Collective — an annual open mic night took place.
Singers and songwriters took to the stage, their music rising gently over the ambient sounds of idle chatter and ice swirling in mixed drinks.
Then, a tenor voice made its presence known through the sound system, stopping nearly everyone in their tracks and silencing the room, as cell phones quickly were removed from pockets to capture the moment.
The young singer — clad in a gold and black jacket and sparkly boots — soared through a rendition of “The Power of Love,” made famous by Celine Dion, before turning to Cher’s thumping dance hit, “Believe.”
On a dime, he broke into “Nessun Dorma,” the pinnacle aria from Puccini’s opera, “Turandot,” perhaps best known as interpreted by Luciano Pavarotti. Then came Andrea Bocelli’s “Con te partiro.”
A similar scene unfolded days later at the Grape Escape in Galena, Ill., and again accapella one Saturday morning as onlookers sipped their coffee at Dubuque’s Devour Cafe — occasionally applauding, cheering or pausing to wipe a stray tear from their cheek.
It has caused many to wonder, “Who is this mystery crooner?”
The 31-year-old’s name is Eli Ivon, known simply as Eli Von.
“I was born in Cuba and grew up in Miami,” he said. “Then, I lived in Atlanta. I came to Dubuque for fresh start. I was just ready for a change in my life. I remember my first night in Dubuque, looking over the lit up city and thinking, ‘This is a nice place. I think I like Dubuque.’”
A longtime performer, Ivon’s interest in music began to blossom at an early age as he took solace in singing.
An only child raised by a single mother, Ivon said his father abandoned the family. He and his mother came to the United States in 2002, when Ivon was 10.
“I’ve loved singing and music ever since I can remember,” he said. “I was 11 or 12 when I first performed in front of people.”
At 17, Ivon competed in his first talent show at a club owned by a friend. A win in that show led him to competing and performing in other shows from coast to coast before settling in Atlanta.
As he continued performing, he also continued self-educating.
“I’ve never actually had any formal voice training,” Ivon said, with a laugh. “I learn everything by ear. I am just drawn to great singers. There are no words to explain it. I just like to connect to the music and to feel every word I’m singing. I’m my own worst critic. But I also like to push myself with the most challenging songs to sing.”
Those songs range from pop to classical, and even tropical styles from his native Cuba, such as salsa and merengue.
“I love Celine Dion,” Ivon said. “It was her singing that made me want to start singing. I also love Andrea Bocelli, Kenny G, Chicago, Josh Groban. I love everything.”
When Ivon arrived in Dubuque in December 2022, he admitted he had nothing but his dog, Lola. That’s when he connected with Jeff Lenhart at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, as well as the owners of F.U.R. On 14th.
“Jeff, Omar and Nikki were like my angels,” he said. “They gave me everything when I had nothing.”
Lenhart described Ivon as an individual brimming with potential.
“Eli is a great young man, with so much talent in his life,” he said. “Sometimes people just need someone to believe in them and their potential.”
Now living independently, Ivon is continuing to establish himself in Dubuque and the surrounding communities, committed to immersing himself in the local music scene and beyond.
“I’m doing a lot of open mic nights, but I’d like to perform for children or for the elderly and at weddings,” he said. “I’m starting to write my own music. I just want to go everywhere and do everything I can. Dubuque has been a blessing to me.”
