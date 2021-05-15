SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several virtual events in June.
- David Jonies, of Chicago, will kick off the 30th anniversary of the mound’s Summer Organ Concert Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Jonies is the director of music and organist at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, where he plays three organs by Flentrop and Casavant for archdiocesan and parish liturgies, as well as in concert.
Described as a “gem” by The American Organist, he has performed in Great Britain, South Korea, France, Czech Republic, Germany and the United States.
• Stephen Steely will
return to the series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9.
He serves as minister of music and organist at First Lutheran Church in Moline, Ill., and at St. Pius X Church in Rock Island, Ill. He is the area representative for Allen Organs of Iowa, serving Iowa and western Illinois.
Other organists from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Kansas will play the Casavant Opus 2847 throughout the series in Queen of the Rosary Chapel.
To view the livestream series, visit www.sinsinawa.org/live, or find archived performances by clicking “on demand.” To make a donation, visit www.sinsinawa.org/
donate and select “organ concert series.”
- The next book in Sinsinawa Mound’s Native American Book Discussion Series will be “There There: A Novel.”
Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the virtual discussion from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
Tommy Orange’s novel brings together 12 people of Native communities traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow. Their lives intertwine as they explore their reasons for connecting with their heritage. Orange writes about the plight of urban Native Americans, their history, spirituality, sacrifice and heroism.
The fee is $10 per person, and the registration deadline is at 4 p.m. Monday, June 7, by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/mound
center.