I come from a family of loud talkers. Dad hid a tape recorder under the dinner table one night to prove it. The dinner hour playback was a megaphonic hullabaloo of noise.
Experts suggest a variety of reasons for loud talking. Some would argue that because there were 13 of us, we each upped our vocal levels to get attention.
Nope, we received plenty of attention from our parents and all those siblings.
Another expert asserts that loud talkers can be shy, so they compensate by turning up the volume. Given the extreme extraversion of my siblings, I say, “No way.”
One researcher claims that biology plays a role. People with bigger vocal cords and larger mouths often speak at train whistle levels. Except for little brother Charlie (the only one in the family to top 6 feet), this doesn’t fit us either. We are small people.
We don’t shout. It’s not that kind of loud talking. Instead, sound rises up not only from the throat’s vocal cords but also deeper in the diaphragm and the way I breathe. When I’m loud-talking, I can feel the vibration as it resonates out of my chest into the air.
Loud talkers in our family? Blame it on Dad. He was hard of hearing in one ear and deaf in the other due to a wrestling match with scarlet fever as a child. If you didn’t talk loudly enough in our house, you were met with a blank stare or Dad’s eyebrows twisting into question marks as he tried to piece together what had been said.
Transistor and microprocessor hearing aids — some of them wired to a battery in his pocket — were cumbersome and of little use back then.
Dad was no shrinking violet who suffered silently with his disability, however. With a personality larger than his hearing loss, he schooled us on how to communicate with him.
Although Mom gently reminded us to turn up the volume, Dad was anything but soft-spoken about it: “You’ve got a voice. Use it.” Thus from an early age, I learned to speak up.
Pops gained the ability to read lips, but you had to be facing him. Kids pinging around the living room rarely sat still long enough for that to work.
Like my siblings, I became sensitive to sound, so I quickly adapted to vocal variety. I learned to modulate my Home Voice when out in public. Even whispering came easy.
Growing up with Dad’s deafness was never a detriment. In fact, it’s come in handy.
During teacher training when most of my fellow education students were reminded to speak up in the classroom, my cooperating teacher remarked, “Your students will never have a problem hearing you.”
When I gave a presentation at an academic conference in Chicago a few years ago, the mic fizzled out. No one noticed since my home voice kicked in.
Not even a couple of years of masking have muffled my tone.
No longer needing to corral kids at bedtime, I haven’t needed my home voice at home in years. But the remodel of our home has changed all that.
With raising up our house and adding on, the place has taken on an echoey inaudibility. Working on a crossword puzzle two floors up from my husband, I call down, “What’s another word for ‘hearing’?” Met by his silence, my home voice kicks in.
“WHAT’S ANOTHER WORD FOR ‘HEARING’?” my voice breaks the sound barrier this time.
“Earshot,” he retorts.