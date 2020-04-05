Social distancing restrictions and self-isolation is beginning to get to Paul Hemmer.
“I’m a social person — I don’t like this at all,” said Hemmer, a retired Dubuque radio personality.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Hemmer and other local residents have been seeking escapism from social distancing and grim news updates by turning to books, movies, television shows and music.
“It keeps my sanity,” Hemmer said.
Dawn Schrandt, assistant library director with the James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville, Iowa, said the facility isn’t getting many requests for nonfiction from library patrons. Instead, feel-good fiction tops the request lists.
“I think anything with a happy ending or where right wins out in the end is most wanted right now,” Schrandt said.
Schrandt said the self-isolation is giving people additional opportunities to read.
“We are seeing a lot of patrons taking the time now to read a book series they have been wanting to read but have not had the time to get through — especially when the series is long,” she said.
Hemmer has been enjoying imported television.
“We’re big fans of the Britbox and Acorn streaming services,” he said.
Britbox and Acorn stream British television shows.
“We’re enjoying ‘Murder in Paradise,’ ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’ and revisiting ‘Midsomer Murders’ and ‘Lewis.’”
Hemmer also is reading “The Movie Musical,” a book by film historian Jeanine Basinger.
“I’ve also written a dozen new choral and jazz band arrangements for Hal Leonard SMP (a publisher of printed music),” Hemmer said. “If you don’t have a hobby, you’re in trouble.”
Schrandt’s movie recommendations for all ages seeking escapism include “Mary Poppins,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Princess Diaries” and the “Toy Story” movies. For older teens, Schrandt recommends “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Wonder Woman” and “Marvel” movies and the “Jumanji” movies.
Recommended books include Joanne Fluke’s “Hannah Swensen” mystery series, J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” series and James Patterson’s “Women’s Murder Club” series.
Ben Eagle, a library aide at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, said his escapism strategy has included watching the 1990 horror-comedy “Tremors.”
“A small group of people from an isolated Nevada community coming together to fight a very specific threat — giant sandworms — may have been the appeal,” Eagle said. “It’s also goofy, and doesn’t take itself seriously. It has the feel of a ’50s monster movie. It’s currently on Netflix. I’m also enjoying the show ‘Peaky Blinders.’ It’s a crime drama set in Britain right after the First World War. Thinking about someone else’s problems in a different time has been a great break from the news.”
Eagle has been reading Jeff Vandermeer’s novel, “Dead Astronauts.”
“It’s very weird and almost nonsensical,” Eagle said. “I’m about a third of the way through the book and I still don’t quite know what’s going on. I like the writing though and the philosophical questions it poses regarding consciousness and bioethics. I think sci-fi by definition is always good escapism, but it is also speculative, so it provides a way to indirectly grapple with problems facing the human race.”