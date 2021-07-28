If your birthday is today: Strive for perfection, and engage in practices that will help you advance. Preparation will be the key to turning this year from mundane to sublime. Take a deep breath and gain control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Look for a moneymaking opportunity. It's up to you to make decisions to help you achieve the lifestyle you want. Discover a practical way to excel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Press on courageously. Seize the moment and embrace exciting prospects. Don't be afraid to nudge anyone who is holding you back. A passionate attitude will help you get your way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Speak up and share your thoughts. Take part in events that address matters that concern you. Don't hesitate to become a spokesperson or act on behalf of an organization that shares your beliefs.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Observation is favored. Listen, gather information, formulate a plan and prepare to make adjustments that free you from things that are standing between you and what you want to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick close to home. Put time, effort and money into making your surroundings fit your lifestyle. Change begins with you, and a challenge will spark enthusiasm to turn your dream into a reality.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep your guard up, your mind open and your emotions under control. Focus more on what you are trying to achieve and less on what others do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Set goals and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results. Discuss concerns with those who have insight into something you want to pursue.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Assess your health, financial situation and personal life, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you tweak whatever isn't working for you anymore. A lifestyle change will promote better relationships.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Look for new possibilities. An adventure will lift your spirits and get you excited about something you've never experienced. Make freedom and happiness your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't leave anything to chance. Size up situations, ask questions and direct your energy to suit your needs. A physical change will boost your morale and give you added confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Live and learn. Don't let outside influences interfere with your long-term goals. Say no to indulgent situations or behavior. Work harder and smarter, while also taking some time to relax.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Keep your thoughts to yourself. A situation will not be what you think, and responding too quickly will result in regret. Slow down, observe, and concentrate on personal gains.
July 28