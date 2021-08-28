SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will present several events in September.
- Its art gallery will showcase, “With Every Leaf a Miracle,” from Wednesday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Oct. 11. Artist Patricia Mroczka will display her watercolor and pen-and-ink art created on rag paper — hot and cold press — and Daniel Smith watercolors.
Mroczka began her love of art at St. Clara Academy in Sinsinawa while taking four years of art classes from Sister Dolora Salter, OP. She has since studied art education at the Art Institute of Chicago and taken art classes from prominent artists in the Midwest.
Her fondness for architecture also began at St. Clara and led her to an associate degree in architecture. Mroczka has incorporated this into her artwork for the past 30-plus years, inspired by homes and downtown area of her home in Downers Grove, Ill. She also draws inspiration from gardening.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- Brenna Cussen Anglada will lead, “Roots of Injustice, Seeds of Change,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The interactive workshop will trace the historic and ongoing impacts of the Doctrine of Discovery, the 15th century legal justification for European subjugation of the land and peoples of this continent.
The goal of the exercise, which is a response to a call from Indigenous leaders of the United Nations and World Council of Churches, is to increase awareness of these impacts, recognize them in ourselves and our institutions, and explore how we might begin to take actions toward right relationship with Indigenous people.
Participants are asked to be aware that the exercise might trigger trauma for those who have experienced genocide and/or forced family separation in their communities.
Anglada is an activist, organic farmer, facilitator, writer and co-founder of St. Isidore Catholic Worker Farm in Cuba City.
The fee is $25, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 8, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- “Sacred Gazing: Henri Nouwen’s Eye for Icons” will take place virtually from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18. Sister Kathleen Flood, OP, will facilitate.
Saturday, Sept. 25, will mark the 25th anniversary of Nouwen’s death. In honor of his contribution to the spiritual life, Sinsinawa Mound is offering a reflection about icons.
The fee is $20, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- “Natura Divina-Wild Church: Fall Equinox” will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The outdoor, ecumenical gathering aims to honor the fall equinox, a day of equal light and dark. The Natura Divina-Wild Church gatherings draw on the liturgical calendar, Celtic spirituality and its calendar, as well as the growing Wild Church and Forest Church movements.
Participants will meet inside the main entrance and proceed outdoors. Dress for outdoor weather. Eric Anglada will facilitate.
No registration is necessary, and a freewill offering will be accepted.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- A Sacred Lands tour will take place beginning on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Eric Anglada and Brenna Cussan Anglada will lead the event that will take participants on guided visits to Indigenous sacred sites of Effigy Mounds National Monument in Harper’s Ferry, Iowa, and sites in Minneapolis.
The tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23, via Zoom. Participants will leave Sinsinawa Mound at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and return to the area by 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
At the monument, participants will hike the bluffs of the Mississippi River to the Marching Bears mound group. In Minneapolis, participants will experience sacred sites through the stories of Jim Bear Jacobs (Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican), visit Pow Wow Grounds Coffee Shop and All My Relations Art Gallery, and view “Dakota 38,” followed by discussion.
Meals are included, with the exception of Saturday evening, when the possibility of dining at Sean Sherman’s Sioux Chef restaurant exists. The tour group will join the Gichitwaa Kateri Community, a Lakota and Ojibwe Catholic parish, for worship on Sunday morning.
Participants will walk moderate distances and most likely sleep on the floor.
Space is limited to 10 participants. The fee is $225 per person, and the registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 16, or until the tour is full.
Register by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.
- “Coddiwomple: Bringing Curiosity and Joy to Our Journey” will take place in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Coddiwomple means “to travel in a purposeful manner toward a vague destination.” Participants will explore the benefits of it as it relates to growth as spiritual beings.
Tom Roberts, a licensed psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist, will lead the retreat.
The in-person fee is $75 per person, and the registration deadline is Monday, Sept. 20. The virtual session is $30 per person, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.