The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Mines of Spain will host a presentation exploring Iowa’s role in America’s state park movement at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
The presenter will be Jerry Reisinger, a historian who worked in the Iowa State Park system for 38 years. After retiring from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Reisinger started a new career teaching in Kirkwood Community College’s Parks and Natural Resources program in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
For more information, call 563-556-0620.