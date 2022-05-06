“The SpongeBob Musical” is the selection for Bell Tower Theater’s 15th annual kids-for-kids summer program. Ages 7 to 18 can participate free of charge.
Directed by Bell Tower artistic associate Sue Flogel, the Broadway hit features songs written by more than a dozen musical greats, including David Bowie, Sara Bareilles, Lady A, Steven Tyler, Cyndi Lauper and John Legend.
Auditions and crew sign-ups will be at Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Invitation only call-backs will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 23.
Two casts will be selected for 80 to 90 on-stage roles. Kids interested in one of the 80 to 100 backstage roles including set construction, costumes, lights and ticket sales — should sign up at the auditions. All those auditioning will be asked to sing and read from the script. Song and script cuttings are available on the theater website for those who would like to prepare in advance. Audition forms can be downloaded from the website and filled out in advance. Completed forms should be brought to the auditions.
Rehearsals will be in the afternoons Monday through Friday from June 1 to July 13. Performances are Thursdays through Sundays from July 14 to July 24. Cast members will be expected to attend rehearsals most weekdays in June and every weekday in July, as well as every performance with their cast. Time commitments for crew members will vary.